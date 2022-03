Though it’s still a popular pickup truck feature, the diesel engine’s reputation has taken a battering these last few years. Even if Volkswagen hadn’t, um, helped things along, automakers are mostly prioritizing electric vehicles over internal combustion. But EVs won’t dominate the market for years. So, in the meantime, some companies are trying to clean their oil burners up. And for Audi, that means getting its diesel engines off the crude oil and onto the vegetable oil.

