Yonkers volunteers sending medical supplies to Ukraine

By Natalie Duddridge
 9 days ago

Volunteers pack medical supplies for Ukraine frontlines 02:21

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Volunteers at a nonprofit in Yonkers spent Monday packing supplies to ship to Ukraine .

As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, dozens of volunteers boxed up humanitarian and medical supplies needed on the front lines.

The program is called Operation Ukraine Airlift. Volunteers with the Afya Foundation, a critical response nonprofit, said they felt compelled to do their part.

"When everything was breaking and they told us we would be packing amputee kits and wound care, it was very hard to process and still is. That's a very emotional thing," volunteer Tony Feite said.

Feite, 24, was sorting through critical supplies like battlefield medicine and chemical protection respirators. By this time next week, the supplies could be in use on the front lines.

"This is a volunteer experience that I'll never forget," Feite said.

Danielle Butin started the Afya Foundation 15 years ago. Her decades of work in the medical field made her aware that countless medical supplies go to waste every year.

"We collect medicinally unused, uncontaminated supplies from hospitals," Butin said. "There are federal regulations that require any medical supplies that are exposed to patients must be discarded. That creates millions of pounds of medical supplies available in this country every year for donation.

Afya salvages supplies that aren't expired. They're inspected, then boxed. Donated supplies will eventually arrive in Poland to be delivered to the main military hospital in Kyiv and field hospitals across 260 miles of front lines on the Ukraine-Russia border.

"When I received word yesterday that the children's cancer ward in Kyiv was bombed, it turned this into a completely different level of response and compassion," Butin said.

Stephen Kelly has been volunteering for Afya for more than a decade.

"When you're on the front lines, you're at high risk for battlefield injuries," Kelly said. "At this time, we're providing surgical supplies to treat those injuries. We're also providing humanitarian supply."

Kelly has no direct connections to Ukraine, but he felt compelled to help and wore yellow and blue in solidarity.

"Just imagine that you, today in the U.S., were asked to leave your home with nothing," Kelly said. "We really feel for these people."

Their goal is to pack 20 palettes of supplies and ship them out on a cargo plane bound for Ukraine next week.

The nonprofit said they are in need of volunteers. Click here for more information.

Organizer finally gets update from orphanage in Ukraine

NEW YORK -- We have an update on a story we told you about last month involving growing concerns about orphanages in Ukraine. Mark Davis, founding director of Abundance International, sent CBS2 a video of sirens blaring through the city of Mykolaiv, which is under attack by Russian forces. The organization supports two orphanages in the region, and the Russian military took control of one last week. The group didn't hear anything for 10 days, but just got a message from a doctor working there. "She says they've got all the kids down in the large basement of the church. They're being cared for, they have enough supplies for now. No one was harmed or injured," Davis said. David said the organization has also been able to secure gas and deliver it to hospitals for ambulances.
War in Ukraine: How to help from here at home

NEW YORK -- As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold and the refugee crisis worsens, many around the world are wondering how they can help. The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City shared the following links to support those on the ground: AirlinkCARECatholic Relief ServicesChildFundFood and Agriculture Organization of the UNHumanity & InclusionICRCInternational Medical CorpsInternational Organization for MigrationInternational Rescue CommitteeIslamic Relief USAMedical Teams InternationalPlan International USAProject C.U.R.E.Project HOPESave the ChildrenUNFPAUNHCRUNICEFUNICEF USAUNOCHAWorld Food Program (WFP)World Health Organization (WHO)CLICK HERE for more information from the United States Agency International Development, including how to vet other relief organizations.CLICK HERE for more ways to help from CBS News.
Protesters call for more pandemic relief for excluded workers

NEW YORK -- Advocates and undocumented workers marched across city bridges on Tuesday, calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to provide more money for unemployment benefits.They're ineligible for federal relief and the state's funding has run out, CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Protestors temporarily shut down lanes of the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges to demand more pandemic relief. "Immigrant workers lost everything during the pandemic, and those who receive these funds are able to get back on their feet. That's why we're here because there are thousands upon thousands more who did not receive those funds," said Diana Moreno of the group...
Paterson bakery owner Jessica Sillaro recognized for charitable work

PATERSON, N.J. -- In honor of Women's History Month, women-owned businesses are being recognized for supporting their communities.Tuesday, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh honored Jessica Sillaro, the owner of the Bread Gal Bakery in Paterson. The bakery supports several charitable programs, including local food pantries.Formerly the Bread Guy Bakery, the company changed its name in 2019 when Sillaro became its president and chief executive officer."I personally feel that as a business owner here in Paterson I have the ability and also the responsibility to give back to our community here," Sillaro said.Even on a day that was supposed to be about her, Sillaro proved her dedication to the city. She surprised the mayor with a $10,000 donation, which the mayor said will go to city parks.
Mamaroneck Historical Society trying to save James Fenimore Cooper-inspired murals

MAMARONECK, N.Y. -- The clock is ticking in Westchester County on an effort to salvage eight massive historic paintings that could be torn down or covered up. On Tuesday, CBS2's Tony Aiello spoke with those trying to save the murals at Mamaroneck High School. Mamaroneck is a community that takes pride in its history, especially its connection with early 19th century novelist James Fenimore Cooper. "James Fenimore Cooper lived here. As a matter of fact, he was married right across the street in that white house," said John Pritts of the Mamaroneck Historical Society. It's just down the street from...
NYPD among those urging New Yorkers to be vigilant about cybersecurity

NEW YORK -- There is a warning about possible retaliation from Russia.Businesses and residents are urged to re-evaluate their cybersecurity.The NYPD, the city's chief technology officer, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand outlined three tips for cyber safety on Monday.The first "S" is securing your account with strong passwords, and different passwords for each account.Second is keeping up to date on the latest software updates, which usually have the latest security installed.Third is staying vigilant, as it relates to suspicious emails, direct messages, and promises of free items. 
Ukrainians escaping war and joining the fight share their stories

Millions of civilians are fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Today, a family was killed by Russian shelling. The deaths were reported by a New York Times photographer who tweeted an image that flashed around the world. A warning, the picture is graphic. Photographer Lynsey Addario tweeted, "at least three members of a family of four were killed…" It was the mother and son and daughter. At the time Addario was there, Ukrainian soldiers were trying to save the father. Also, tonight, a Pentagon official tells 60 Minutes that Russia's assault on the capital city, Kyiv, is stalled because of fierce resistance...
Vincent Malveux posthumously promoted at FDNY graduation ceremony

NEW YORK - The FDNY is adding more members to its ranks. Nearly 300 probationary firefighters graduated Tuesday. They filed into the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn for the ceremony. A moment of of silence was held for probationary firefighter Vincent Malveux, who died in December after suffering a medical episode during training. Before the graduation, FDNY officials promoted him to firefighter, first grade. "This was pain and heartache we could not prepare you for, but you met this challenge with the solidarity and dignity that's been a long tradition of this department. By doing so, you honor Vincent's memory, by continuing the path you all started together," said Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh. The class is also one of the most diverse, and includes 13 women, bringing the total number of female firefighters to 134, the most in FDNY history. 
N.Y. lawmakers visit Ukrainian consulate; protesters rally outside Russian consulate

NEW YORK -- A group of New York lawmakers visited the Ukrainian consulate on Friday as protesters rallied outside the Consulate General of Russia.Members of the assembly presented an official proclamation condemning the Russian invasion.Oleksii Holubov, the Ukrainian consulate general to New York City, says the briefings he gets from his home country show Russia is specifically targeting civilians."It is not indiscriminate. It is targeted shelling of residential areas ... shelling of hospitals, killing children, women, blocking all the services necessary for those who are in serious conditions," he said.At Friday's visit, the group United Jewish Appeal Federation announced an...
Russian restaurants in NYC report loss of business after invasion in Ukraine

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers are showing their support for Ukrainian businesses across the city, but many Russian-cuisine restaurants are empty.Their owners tell CBS2's Ali Bauman they stand passionately with Ukraine.The line wrapped around the block Friday for Veselka, a beloved Ukrainian restaurant in the East Village."People are coming out in droves to eat and commiserate, sympathize and purchase whatever we can," restaurant owner Jason Birchard said.Birchard says he and his staff are touched by the support. They're donating proceeds from sales of their borsch to Ukrainian relief efforts."As of today, we've raised $25,000 from the sales of borsch in...
Russian assaults block evacuations of Ukrainian civilians for second time

Lviv, Ukraine — A second attempt to evacuate civilians from a besieged city in southern Ukraine collapsed Sunday as Russian attacks stopped plans to create a humanitarian corridor, a Ukrainian government official said, and Pope Francis called for an end to the "rivers of blood and tears" created by the war.Food, water, medicine and almost all other supplies were in desperately short supply in the port city of Mariupol, where Russian and Ukrainian forces had agreed to a 11-hour cease-fire to allow civilians and the wounded to be evacuated. But Russian attacks quickly closed the corridor, Ukrainian officials said."There can...
Blinken: NATO members have "green light" to send fighter jets to Ukraine

Washington — Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that NATO members have the go-ahead to send fighter jets to Ukraine as the U.S. and allies continue their efforts to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion."That gets a green-light," Blinken said in an interview with "Face the Nation" when asked whether the Polish government, a member of NATO, could send fighter planes to Ukraine. "In fact, we're talking with our Polish friends right now about what we might be able to do to backfill their needs if in fact they choose to provide these fighter jets to the Ukrainians....
