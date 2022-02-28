ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nuggets' JaMychal Green: Posts double-double in blowout

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Green provided 20 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and one block across 27 minutes Sunday in the Nuggets' 124-92 win...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
NBA
The Big Lead

We all knew Russell Wilson was likely to leave Seattle eventually but news of his trade to the Denver Broncos still landed with great impact. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who appears to have plenty left in the tank, gets a stable of playmaking wide receivers and joins a division now stocked to the gills with talent under center.
NFL
FanSided

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
KESQ

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had his second triple-double in as many nights with 32 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 131-124 win over the short-handed Golden State Warriors. Monte Morris and Jeff Green added 18 points apiece for the Nuggets, who have won 11 of 13 and moved to 13 games over .500 for the first time this season. The Warriors were playing with a depleted lineup after coach Steve Kerr announced Saturday that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins would miss the game to rest. Jordan Poole had 32 points and Moses Moody 30 for the Warriors, who lost their fifth in a row.
NBA
CBS Sports

Morris registered 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 138-130 overtime win over the Pelicans. Morris narrowly missed out on notching his first double-double of the campaign, but his production was a welcome sight nonetheless after he had turned in underwhelming averages of 7.7 points, 2.7 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers over the previous three contests. An uptick in playing time had a major hand in Morris' increased production, with the point guard benefiting from the extra period in addition to the early exit of Will Barton (ankle). Morris looks to be more of a back-end roster option in 12-team leagues, and his value will sink further once the likes of Michael Porter (back) and Jamal Murray (knee) make their late-season returns from long-term absences.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bell recorded 19 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, 13 assists, five steals and two blocks in 38 minutes during Friday's G League loss to Lakeland. Bell hadn't played since Feb. 17, but he returned to the court as a starter Friday and led the Mad Ants in nearly every statistical category en route to his second triple-double of the season. He's now played at least 30 minutes in each of his last five appearances.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Devin Vassell scored 14 points with four rebounds and two blocks against the Hornets. He shot 6-for-13 from the floor while making 2-for-6 from beyond the arc in 29 minutes of action. Fantasy Impact:. Vassell continues to play through an abdomen injury and has produced double-digit points in six straight...
NBA
thecomeback.com

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
CBS Sports

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
CBS Sports

Trouba assisted on Barclay Goodrow's first-period goal and found the net for the ninth time this season Sunday in the Rangers' 4-1 win over the Jets. In a matchup with the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2012, Trouba came away with his seventh multi-point outing of the season. He's now one goal shy of matching the career-best total he notched with Winnipeg as a rookie in 2013.
NHL
The Spun

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Shesterkin made 45 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Jets. The Rangers mustered just 22 shots to Winnipeg's 46, but New York made the most of its opportunities while Shesterkin strengthened his Vezina Trophy case with another busy yet effective outing. Nikolaj Ehlers got one by him on one of Winnipeg's six power-play chances to cut New York's lead to 2-1 in the second period, but it ended up being a relatively comfortable win for the Rangers despite the disparity in shots. Shesterkin improved to 28-6-3 with a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

A deal is in place to send Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick from the Seahawks to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Per Schefter,...
NFL

