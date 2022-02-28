ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This university-led accelerator is funding diverse start-ups in St. Louis

By AJ Horch, @AJHorch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy all measures, Dan Lauer had a successful career. The banker turned entrepreneur created the best-selling children's toy Waterbabies, and after selling 25 million of the realistic dolls, he wanted to give back to his alma mater, the University of Missouri-St. Louis Business School, and empower entrepreneurs in the surrounding community....

