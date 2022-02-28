ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian UFC fighter Maryna Moroz to Putin: ‘F--- you, b----! Don’t touch Ukraine!’

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
 8 days ago

UFC fighter Maryna Moroz has some strong words for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“F--- you, b----! I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!” the 30-year-old brawler told TMZ Sports.

Moroz, who at times has been a top-10 fighter in UFC, is scheduled to fight in five days against Kazakh fighter Mariya Agapova at UFC 272 in Las Vegas. She has a 10-3 record in her career.

Moroz was born in Vilnohirsk, a small mining community in southeast Ukraine, in 1991. She said she was worried about her family and that her father was making explosive devices to protect their home.

“It’s hard time for Ukraine. I want to support my country, my president, whole army in Ukraine, and I want to say we don’t want war. I worry about my family right now,” she told the gossip website.

Moroz is the latest Ukrainian athlete to voice their support for their homeland. Former heavyweight boxers Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, the former of whom is now the mayor of Kyiv, have both joined the fighting against the Russian invasion. They have been joined by boxer and former Olympic gold medalist Vasyl Lomachenko as well.

The world of sports has largely condemned the invasion. Last week, UEFA moved this summer’s Champion’s League final from Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg in retaliation.

americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian soldiers being fired while invading Ukraine

In a video circulating on social media on Thursday, a Russian soldier appeared to claim he and other soldiers deployed in Ukraine were being ordered by their superiors to sign papers retroactively firing them in what may be a move to deny their involvement in the invasion. The Moscow-based Conflict...
MILITARY
