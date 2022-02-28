The Bachelor 2022 LIVE – What time is show on tonight as Clayton Echard takes final four on ‘hometown visits’

What time does Clayton Echard’s season of the Bachelor air?

The Bachelor Spoilers - Who is Bachelor star Susie Evans and how old is she?

The Bachelor Spoilers - Who are Clayton’s final four picks on The Bachelor?

THE Bachelor is back again tonight, with Clayton and the final four hopefuls heading off for 'Hometowns Week'.

The hit show airs Monday at 8PM ET on ABC with host Jesse Palmer.

Clayton Echard has already narrowed his choice down to four final contestants — Susie, Serene, Rachel, and Gabby.

Tonight's Bachelor episode comes after Clayton told 23-year-old "mean girl" contestant Sarah Hamrick that he didn't believe a word she was saying on a dramatic episode.

After explaining that he can't trust her, he dismissed her from the show.

Clayton Echard's 'body dysmorphia'

Bachelor Clayton Echard revealed his “body dysmorphia” made him “scared of looking fat on TV” which led to a “dark spiral” while viewing the show.

The former football player opened up about the pressures of the cameras “adding 10 pounds” on a show that is known for displaying their contestants shirtless on a regular basis.

On the Talking It Out podcast hosted by Bachelor Nation’s Mike Johnson and Dr. Bryan Abasolo - who is married to Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay - the ex-athlete expressed his concern for how he would look while filming.

The 28-year-old told his buddies: “I remember that was a big thought I had - the camera adds 10 lbs. So I'm going to be honest with you - I was kind of scared. I was like, here, we're going to find out right now how I look on camera, I have no idea.

“And I was afraid that it was going to put me in a little dark spiral, like, you look fat.”

He added: "You can never shake that body dysmorphia — it's always there."

How to watch past seasons

If you want to watch old episodes before the premiere of the Bachelor on Monday, there are a few ways to do so.

Fans can stream past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette on Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream.

Bachelorette has a higher success rate

Despite having nine fewer seasons than the Bachelor, the Bachelorette has a higher success rate.

Five couples still remain (including the most recent, Michelle and Nayte) of the Bachelorette’s 18 winning pairs.

Of the Bachelor’s 25 winning pairs, only two couples are still together.

Who is Clayton Echard, continued

In 2016 Echard was signed to the Seattle Seahawks.

It is unclear when he left the NFL but according to his Instagram bio, he is now in orthopedic sales.

Who is Clayton Echard?

Clayton Echard, 28, is the Bachelor for season 26 of the program.

He is from Eureka, Missouri, and was reportedly a professional football player.

Echard played for the Missouri Tigers in 2012 prior to being drafted for the National Football League four years later.

Hometown week

"It is hometown week and this is the most important week for me in my entire journey," Clayton Echard said.

The Bachelor will meet the families of the final four contestants.

Falling in love?

"I haven't said that I'm falling in love with any of these women," Clayton Echard is heard saying on the preview for tonight's show.

The episode airs on Monday, February 28 at 8pm.

Who are Clayton Echard's final four on The Bachelor?

A spoiler released in November 2021 said Clayton's final four might possibly include:

Demi Burnett reveals autism diagnosis, continued

"I encourage you to be open-minded and accepting. Swipe for some 'memes' that might be helpful when dealing with an autistic person," she added.

Demi continued: "All I want is to have a better quality of life. I will share more on my story of my evaluation and how I got to this point and all of my pain and struggles along the way."

"I want to make sure anyone who is/was feeling like me can know you really aren't alone. It can get better! And most importantly, it isn't your fault."

Demi was a contestant on the 23rd season of The Bachelor, only to be eliminated in week six.

Demi Burnett reveals autism diagnosis

The Bachelor star Demi Burnett revealed she has been diagnosed with autism.

Demi opened up about some of her "pain and struggles" in a recent Instagram post.

Demi, 26, began her post with an advisory warning: "MAYBE A TRIGGER WARNING I DON'T KNOW BUT HEADS UP."

She then continued: "I did a psychological evaluation and I'm autistic. There is a huge stigma when it comes to autism."

Who is Serene Russell?

Model Serene Russell, 26, is one of this season's final four contestants vying for Clayton Echard's heart.

Serene will be bringing Clayton to her hometown of Oklahoma City on next week's episode.

She works as a full-time model for both Wilhelmina Denver and The Tabb Agency.

Who is Gabby Windey?

Gabriela Windey, known as Gabby, is in Clayton Echard's final four.

Windey, 31, is a cheerleader for NFL's Denver Broncos, but during the Covid-19 pandemic, she returned to her post-graduate career of being an ICU nurse.

Windey dated previous Bachelor contestant Dean Unglert, 30, who appeared in season 13 of The Bachelorette.

Unglert had only kind things to say when the producers of The Bachelor asked about his ex-girlfriend.

Who is Rachel Recchia?

Rachel Recchia, 25, is one of this season's final four contestants.

She will be taking Clayton Echard to her hometown of Orlando next week to meet her family.

Rachel works as a commercial pilot and flight instructor.

Who is Susie Evans?

Susie Evans is one of the final four Bachelor contestants and she will be taking Clayton Echard to her hometown of Virginia Beach in next week's episode.

The 28-year-old pageant winner was crowned Miss Virginia USA in 2020.

She earned her Bachelor’s degree in 2014 from Lindenwood University where she majored in cinema arts with a minor in communications.

She is the founder and owner of Susie Evans Media and is a community volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

The second way applicants can apply is via casting call.

Fans can find more information on when and where casting calls are held on BachelorNation.com.

In-person applicants are asked to fill out a more detailed form with questions about why their past relationships ended, why they want to find love on television, and what they find most attractive, physically and personality-wise, in a future spouse.

Former contestants have also revealed that some casting is done through social media and casting directors have reached out on Instagram.

It’s important to have an open account where producers can access potential candidates the platform.

How to join The Bachelor

There are two ways to apply to be on The Bachelor or Bachelorette.

Firstly, there is an online application that can be completed at BachelorNation.com.

The questions on the form for each show are basic, asking for name, age, height, what your occupation is, and if you have been married before or have children.

There is also a question about why you want to be on The Bachelor or Bachelorette. It asks applicants to submit their social media handles and whether or not they know someone else who they think would be good for the show.

Who was the latest Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette Season 18 featured Michelle Young.

On the Bachelorette finale, Michelle chose between Brandon and Nayte.

Nayte and Michelle got engaged at the end of the season’s final episode.

How much time do contestants spend with the Bachelor?

With just two months to film the entire season, it has also been reported that contestants do not spend much time with the Bachelor.

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky told Women’s Health that she only spent around 72 hours with her winner, Roberto Martinez, over a few dates on the show. They broke up eventually.

Who is hosting The Bachelor, continued

This isn't Palmer’s first time hosting an ABC show as he hosted the network’s series The Proposal.

Ahead of the season, Palmer posted a picture of Echard and himself.

He wrote: “Getting ready for tomorrow’s Rose Parade with my guy @claytonechard.

“Obviously we’ve been practicing our pose symmetry… #WereOnAFloat”

Who is hosting The Bachelor?

Jesse Palmer is hosting season 26 of The Bachelor for the first time.

He is a former NFL quarterback and worked as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Plus, he was the lead of The Bachelor season five.

Who are the women in Clayton’s season?

Clayton’s leading ladies in season 26 include:

Was Clayton eliminated from The Bachelorette?

Echard was not given a rose during the sixth rose ceremony that aired on November 23, 2021.

Producers revealed that some of Michelle’s students would be planning the dates that week, and Echard scored the one-on-one.

When Young sent Echard home at the rose ceremony, she told the producers, “Something is missing for me.”

But when she said goodbye to Echard, she said, “You are this amazing, wonderful person and you are enough.

“Without a doubt, there is going to be the right time and place for that relationship. I truly believe that.”

Where is this season being filmed?

According to Steve Carbone, the creator of RealitySteve, Bachelor Clayton Echard was seen at the Galveston Pleasure Pier in Texas with a woman.

Carbone follows The Bachelor closely and continuously produces updates – and spoilers – on the filming of The Bachelor.

Clayton Echard admitted in an explosive teaser trailer for the upcoming season that he had sex and fell in love with each of the top two finalists