CEO Jim Farley Says Ford Is Better Than EV Startups In Two Key Areas

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Ford is one of the top automakers on the planet and has been for many years now, a number of new EV startups such as Rivian are posing a threat serious enough to the automaker that CEO Jim Farley has publically recognized those young companies as serious rivals. However, there...

fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Will Likely Have To Sell EVs At Fixed Prices Under New Plan

Change has proven to be abundant in the automotive world over the past couple of years, with the chip shortage prompting automakers like Ford to shift strategy by trimming inventory and moving toward a more profitable build-to-order model. This is nothing new for EV automakers like Rivian or Tesla, however, which currently sell vehicles built to order at fixed prices with little to no physical inventory or even dealerships/showrooms to speak of. Now, it seems that Ford dealers may very likely also have to sell electric vehicles at fixed prices soon, according to a new report from Automotive News.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Explains Why ICE/EV Split Was Crucial To Fight Tesla

One of the key business advantages that Tesla has had over legacy automakers like Ford is that it has been an electric vehicle manufacturer from the start in an industry that is gradually moving over to electric power exclusively. For more traditional automakers, it's a delicate balancing act between diversifying their EV lineups while still investing in ICE cars.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Average Transaction Prices Now Up To Record $48K Per Vehicle

The semiconductor chip shortage and various other supply chain constraints have forced automakers to slash production, leaving little inventory on dealer lots and sending prices of new and used vehicles soaring to new record highs. Across the entire industry, average new car transaction prices surpassed $47k for the very first time in January, while Ford average transaction prices rose 9 percent in 2021 and continue to climb, reaching a new record of $48k in the month of February, according to Ford’s latest sales report – which is $4,100 more than one year ago.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Rivian Price Hikes Rolled Back After Backlash From Reservation Holders

Yesterday, Ford Authority reported that upstart EV automaker Rivian had raised prices on its R1T pickup and R1S SUV by a substantial amount. This normally wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, considering the fact that all automakers – including Ford – have been raising prices in recent months as inflation soars and the cost of raw materials has exploded, but Rivian’s price increases were also slated to apply to those that had already reserved a vehicle – some as early as 2018. Now, the company has reversed course a bit and customers that pre-ordered an R1T or R1S prior to March 1, 2022, as well as those who canceled their order, will get those vehicles at the original price, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

Ford Escape Sales Account For Seven Percent Segment Share During Q4 2021

Ford Escape sales decreased in the United States and Canada while increasing in Mexico, Colombia, and Argentina during Q4 2021. Note that the Escape is sold as the Kuga in various international markets. Ford Escape Sales - Q4 2021 - United States. In the United States, Ford Escape deliveries totaled...
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Fully Automatic Seat Positioning System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a fully automatic seat positioning system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on August 31st, 2020, published on March 3rd, 2022, and assigned serial number US2022/0063453A1. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of seat-related patents over the...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford GT40, Shelby Cobra Replicas Can Now Be Sold As Turn-Key Models

A number of companies have been producing and selling Ford GT40 and Shelby Cobra replicas for many years now, but until recently, the U.S. only had one system for regulating automobiles, and it was designed for companies that mass-produce vehicles – not low-volume manufacturers. However, the new Low Volume Manufacturer’s Act – which became law back in 2015 – led to the EPA issuing guidelines for installing engine packages from other EPA-certified vehicles, and the California Air Resources Board also issued a regulation for producing compliant engine packages. NHTSA has now published the final rule, which was signed by Deputy Administrator Steve Cliff, to implement the low volume replica car law, and that means that the path has been cleared for Superformance and Shelby Legendary Cars to build a small number of turn-key Ford GT40 and Shelby Cobra replicas.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford EV Investment Will Surpass $50 Billion By 2026

Ford has increased the size of its EV investment numerous times over the past year or so, most recently upping the ante from $22 billion to $30 billion by 2025. However, the dollar amount assigned to the total Ford EV investment continues to grow, and a recent report indicated that the automaker was ready to add an additional $20 billion to that already lofty total. Ford CEO Jim Farley essentially confirmed that report this morning while speaking about the evolution of the Ford+ plan.
ECONOMY
