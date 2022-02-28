CEO Jim Farley Says Ford Is Better Than EV Startups In Two Key Areas

Yesterday, Ford Authority reported that upstart EV automaker Rivian had raised prices on its R1T pickup and R1S SUV by a substantial amount. This normally wouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, considering the fact that all automakers – including Ford – have been raising prices in recent months as inflation soars and the cost of raw materials has exploded, but Rivian’s price increases were also slated to apply to those that had already reserved a vehicle – some as early as 2018. Now, the company has reversed course a bit and customers that pre-ordered an R1T or R1S prior to March 1, 2022, as well as those who canceled their order, will get those vehicles at the original price, according to Reuters.

