North Texas is expecting an important visitor on Tuesday. President Joe Biden will be in Fort Worth to meet with veterans. His plan is to address the health effects of toxic exposures, like the burn pits that were common practice in Iraq and Afghanistan. He made that clear in last week's State of the Union when he called on Congress to pass a new law to ensure more veterans get the medical benefits they deserve.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO