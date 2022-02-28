ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'She was singing for her supper': Cheryl was left 'in tears' after 'being pitted against Dannii Minogue on The X Factor'

By Laura Parkin, Owen Tonks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

A former stylist for the X Factor has spoken out about the 'tense' environment on the show as judges Cheryl and Dannii Minogue were pitted against each other.

Grace Woodward, 46, who worked as fashion director on the series in 2010, revealed that Cheryl was 'vulnerable' and 'volatile' during the show's peak.

She admitted that she had seen both Dannii, 50, and Cheryl, 38, 'in tears' as the pressures of their 'unsecure' roles had Cheryl 'singing for her supper.'

Dannii sat on the show's judging panel from 2007 to 2010 while Cheryl featured from 2008–2010, returning for 2014 to 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X471O_0eRV8Qvy00
'She was singing for her supper': Cheryl, 38, was left 'in tears' on the X Factor as she was pitted against Dannii Minogue - a former stylist on the show has revealed

Grace spoke out about the 'expendability' of females on the ITV series as the likes of One Direction, Cher Lloyd, Rebecca Ferguson rocketed to fame, with Matt Cardle triumphing as 17.2 million viewers tuned in.

The stylist confessed that she had a spat with Cheryl when they argued over one of Rebecca's costumes, with Grace describing Cheryl as 'vulnerable' and 'volatile' during her time on the series.

In an Interview with The Sun Grace said: 'She also seemed volatile. The mask would be on, but then it would slip and you could see that underneath it there was a real sensitivity. In week two we had quite a heated disagreement ahead of the show.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtAId_0eRV8Qvy00
Judge: Dannii (pictured) sat on the show's judging panel from 2007 to 2010 while Cheryl featured from 2008–2010, returning for 2014 to 2015

She explained the importance of Cheryl's contestant, Rebecca needing to look 'innocent', which sparked a heated debate between the pair.

Grace continued: 'It created a lot of tension from that point on. But I always thought that was because of the pressure Cheryl was under in her role. She was singing for her supper as much as the rest of us.'

The creative added that Dannii too felt the pressures as she fought to present her artists in 'the right way' and she also saw her 'in tears.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e3ftA_0eRV8Qvy00
Tense: Grace Woodward, 46, who worked as fashion director on the series in 2010, has revealed that Cheryl, was 'vulnerable' and 'volatile' during the shows peak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzpWp_0eRV8Qvy00
Panel: Grace spoke out about the 'expendability' of females on the ITV series as the likes of One Direction, Cher Lloyd, Rebecca Ferguson rocketed to fame, with Matt Cardle triumphing

Grace explained: 'You only have to look at how many times the female judges changed during the show’s history to see their places on that panel were not that secure.'

Cheryl replaced Sharon Osbourne on The X Factor UK in 2008, working alongside Danni, Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh, leaving the show in 2011.

An X Factor spokesman told MailOnline: 'These allegations are unsubstantiated, dating back 12 years on a show that is no longer in production or on television.

They continued: 'The wellbeing of everyone involved in any of our programming is paramount and we have thorough and robust duty of care protocols in place to provide support for anyone who may need it including psychologists on hand to provide expert opinion.

'If we are made aware of any concerns, we treat the issue seriously and investigate immediately.'

MailOnline has contacted representatives for ITV, The X Factor, Simon Cowell and Syco, Dannii Minogue, Cheryl, Liam Payne, Cher Lloyd, Katie Waissel, and Matt Cardle for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b5gUq_0eRV8Qvy00
Contender: She explained the importance of Cheryl's contestant, Rebecca Ferguson needing to look 'innocent', which sparked a heated debate between the pair.

Last year, Simon pulled the plug on the ITV talent show - which launched in 2004 and last aired in 2018 - because he didn't want the programme to 'become a bit of a joke'.

While around the world the format is still successful, it seems Simon accepted in the UK 'it has become slightly stale' and so reportedly decided to 'shelve it' for five years, but sources are claiming it's now 'unlikely' to ever return.

A show insider told The Sun last year: 'Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale.

'Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it's his call — not ITV's — whether or not he drops it.

'Clearly the last thing he wants is for X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke — especially in contrast to the show in its pomp.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NgqwE_0eRV8Qvy00
Grace explained: 'You only have to look at how many times the female judges changed during the show’s history to see their places on that panel were not that secure'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dannii Minogue shares throwback photo from her childhood as she celebrates International Women's Day and reflects on reaching 'perfection' in her 50s

Celebrities around the globe celebrated International Women's Day on Tuesday. And among them was Australian singer and television host Dannii Minogue, who shared a thoughtful Instagram post. The This Is It hitmaker reflected on the woman she has become at age 50, alongside a sweet photo from her childhood days.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Using Princess Diana's 'Unfinished' Work To Get Attention? Royal Seen With Princess Eugenie Sans Wife

Prince Harry urged Britons to have themselves tested for HIV. Prince Harry continues to be hounded with various issues even after his shocking departure from royal life in January 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle. During their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that the “racism” happening behind palace doors and the never-ending condemnations of the British media pushed them to quit their senior royal roles and fly off to the United States.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Cher
Person
Matt Cardle
Person
Katie Waissel
Person
Louis Walsh
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Cher Lloyd
Person
Dannii Minogue
US Magazine

Cheryl Burke Breaks Her Silence After Matthew Lawrence Split: ‘My Marriage Is Ending’

Cheryl Burke is breaking her silence following the news of her split from husband Matthew Lawrence after two years of marriage. “I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” the ballroom pro, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 24. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The X Factor#Itv#The Sun Grace
realitytitbit.com

Jesse Meester is dating a fellow 90 Day Fiance star in 2022

After last night’s episode of the Darcey and Stacey Tell All special, Jesse Meester has been the name on everybody’s lips. Darcey and Stacey Tell All has been every reality TV lover’s dream, full of arguments, drama and chaos. However, there were some unexpected guests on the show as Darcey’s ex-boyfriends Jesse and Tom were invited to appear on the special episode.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Elizabeth Hurley's kind message to her ex-fiancé Shane Warne's youngest daughter Summer after the cricket legend's sudden death aged 52: 'Your daddy worshipped you'

Elizabeth Hurley has sent her heartfelt condolences to Shane Warne's youngest daughter, Summer, as the cricket legend's family continues to mourn his death. Summer, 20, on Tuesday shared a gallery of photos to Instagram to pay tribute to her beloved father, who died in Koh Samui, Thailand, on Friday from 'natural causes'.
CELEBRITIES
Sacramento Bee

Cheryl Burke Says ‘Being Alone’ Is the ‘Best Thing’ for Her Amid Divorce

Staying solo. Cheryl Burke opened up about the benefits of being alone amid her split from estranged husband Matthew Lawrence. “I’ve realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone — other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn’t count,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 6. “If I’m being honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me.”
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

309K+
Followers
20K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy