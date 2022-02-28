ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tim McGraw Says It Took Him Three Days To Ask Faith Hill To Play Margaret Dutton On ‘1883’

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WiesU_0eRV89G600
Emerson Miller Paramount+

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have quickly become fan favorites on 1883, playing the roles of James and Margaret Dutton, as the OG Duttons to first make the trek out west, settling on the Montana land that is now Yellowstone Ranch.

However, little did we know that Tim struggled to find the words to ask Faith to play the role of his wife on the show.

When Taylor Sheridan began to shape the storyline of 1883, he always envisioned Tim to play the part of James.

McGraw recalled the first time Taylor asked him if he wanted the part in an interview with with his label, Big Machine:

“I’d been a fan of Yellowstone since the first night it came out. So, Taylor called, and he goes, ‘Hey man, I want you to be in Yellowstone, and you’re gonna play the original Dutton who founded the Yellowstone ranch.

And he said, ‘You’re also gonna have a wife. Do you think Faith would be interested in playing your wife?’ And it took me about three days to get the nerve up to ask her.”

He admitted that he was hesitant to ask her at first, but once he finally got the nerve to do it, she gladly accepted:

“She said, ‘Sure, I’ll be glad to do it. It’ll be fun.’ So, we did two flashback episodes, but the first thing we shot, it was just so much fun. We’re going so fast and the shootout was so great.

I remember gettin’ off the horse and walkin’ around going, ‘I don’t care if I do any other film for the rest of my life, I wanna do westerns from now on.’ And then cut to later on, Taylor called me and said, ‘I showed the flashbacks to the studio and they want to do a whole series now.’

So, when he sent the script for 1883 and we read it, Faith and I both were like, ‘This is just too special. It’s just too special not to do.”

I’d say it worked out pretty well.

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Stun at 2022 SAG Awards Together

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were not nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards, but they still shined on the red carpet together. The country music power couple also presented the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae. Hill and McGraw, both 54, recently starred in the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 for Paramount+.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

1883 star Isabel May makes surprising revelation about character Elsa Dutton

Isabel May has become a household name thanks to her portrayal of Elsa Dutton in the hit show 1883. The talented actress' harrowing performance as the oldest Dutton child has had viewers hooked, most recently in the penultimate episode, Racing Clouds, on Sunday night. In the heartbreaking episode, Elsa was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘1883’ Stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Barely Got Through ‘Devastating’ Finale: We Were ‘Blubbering’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the finale of “1883,” streaming now on Paramount Plus. Following the penultimate episode, fans of “1883” feared that the end was near for Isabel May’s Elsa Dutton — and unfortunately, they were right. Following an arrow wound to her liver, Isabel died in her dad’s (Tim McGraw) arms after an emotional goodbye to both him and her mother, Margaret (Faith Hill). The episode took the audience — and the stars — on a wrenching journey. McGraw and Hill, who are married with three daughters, opened up...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
James
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Tim Mcgraw
AOL Corp

1883's Faith Hill Reveals the Moment She Realized Margaret May Have Caused That Huge Finale Death

Warning: This post contains spoilers for 1883‘s finale. 1883‘s finale was so heartbreaking, we accidentally made Faith Hill cry while talking about it. Those who watched the Paramount+ Western’s final episode, which hit the streaming service Sunday, know what we’re talking about: Elsa Dutton, the gutsy teenage daughter of James and Margaret Dutton, died after an arrow wound to her liver failed to heal. The desire to stay near her final resting place led to the family’s decision to put down roots in Montana, instead of Oregon as originally planned. (Read a full recap and check out our finale post mortem.)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Og Duttons#Yellowstone Ranch#Big Machine
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Here’s Everything We Know About ‘1932’

On Tuesday, Paramount revealed its plan for another Taylor Sheridan show set in the “Yellowstone” universe: “1932.”. Per The Hollywood Reporter, this new spin-off “will follow a new generation of Duttons during the time of Western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” It’ll be exciting to see the Dutton family’s story fleshed out even more as we learn about this new generation.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘1883’: How Margaret Dutton Issues Same Exact Threat Beth Dutton Does in ‘Yellowstone’

The Dutton women are not easily shaken. That goes for both “1883” and “Yellowstone.” Both Margaret and Elsa Dutton demonstrate their strong will and spicy attitude. Especially when someone crosses them. This is the same for Beth Dutton of “Yellowstone.” And recently, a fan page caught an interesting take: Beth and Margaret Dutton make the exact same threat.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Tim McGraw Opens Up About Creating Bond With Isabel May

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the ‘1883’ Finale. The “1883” finale dropped today and it was certainly an emotional one. Ahead of the finale, many fans were worried that the ending of episode 9 meant the end of Elsa Dutton (Isabel May.) As we finally got a glimpse into the aftermath of Elsa’s injury, it turns out that viewers were right.
MOVIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

104K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy