Heavy rain floods roadways in Oregon, SW Washington

By Hailey Dunn
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A flood advisory is in place until Monday afternoon as high water covers several roads in Oregon and southwest Washington.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the ramp from SB McLoughlin to Powell Boulevard around 9 a.m. because of high water. Officials advise drivers seek another route.

February ends with rain, a lot of it

In a Twitter post , the City of Tigard shared photos of flooding on Dartmouth Street in Tigard.

The National Weather Service Portland issued a flood advisory until 1 p.m. Monday for parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

Meanwhile, a flood advisory is issued until 6 p.m. on the Oregon coast.

According to Tillamook County Emergency Management, flooding from tidal overflow is expected. Rising water will likely reach a foot above ground level.

