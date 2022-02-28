Heavy rain floods roadways in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A flood advisory is in place until Monday afternoon as high water covers several roads in Oregon and southwest Washington.

The Oregon Department of Transportation closed the ramp from SB McLoughlin to Powell Boulevard around 9 a.m. because of high water. Officials advise drivers seek another route.

In a Twitter post , the City of Tigard shared photos of flooding on Dartmouth Street in Tigard.

The National Weather Service Portland issued a flood advisory until 1 p.m. Monday for parts of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

Meanwhile, a flood advisory is issued until 6 p.m. on the Oregon coast.

According to Tillamook County Emergency Management, flooding from tidal overflow is expected. Rising water will likely reach a foot above ground level.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.