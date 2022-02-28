ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore: Michael Gambon looks pensive while reprising his role in Harry Potter spin-off's latest trailer

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Michael Gambon made his Fantastic Beasts debut in the latest trailer for The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was released by Warner Bros. on Monday.

The actor, 81, who played the eponymous headteacher in the Harry Potter film franchise, looked pensive in the preview for the spin-off's third installment.

Waving his wand over the Hogwarts Pensieve, he said: 'Memory is everything. Without we are blind. Without it we leave the fate of our world to chance.'

Familiar face: Michael Gambon made his Fantastic Beasts debut in the latest trailer for The Secrets of Dumbledore, which was released by Warner Bros. on Monday

Jude Law soon transforms into a young Albus while grasping a time-turner, before spellbinding scenes of the Scottish highlands and quidditch entice viewers.

The trailer also featured Eddie Redmayne as protagonist Newt Scamander as he assembled a motley crew of wizards and witches to try and save the world.

The team Newt and Dumbledore have put together to include Newt's brother Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), professor Eulalie 'Lallie' Hicks (Jessica Williams), Minerva McGonagall (Fionna Glascott), and Muggle baker Jacob (Dan Fogler).

The motley crew will be joining forces to take on the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, who seeks domination over the wizarding world.

Serious: The actor, 81, who played the eponymous headteacher in the Harry Potter film franchise, looked pensive in the preview for the spin-off's third installment

Mads Mikkelsen was also seen taking over the role after replacing Johnny Depp.

It was announced in 2020 that the 56-year-old Danish actor would be replacing Johnny, 58, as the dark wizard after he was denied permission to appeal his libel loss in the High Court, after they found a story that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard to be 'substantially true.'

Mads looked strikingly different to his predecessor's impression as he opted for a grey combover hairstyle while clean-shaven as Johnny had sported a white quiff, a coordinating moustache and eyebrows.

Talented: Jude Law soon transforms into a young Albus while grasping a time-turner, before spellbinding scenes of the Scottish highlands and quidditch entice viewers

He recently admitted he regrets not speaking to Johnny before taking over the role, adding that he didn't know if his treatment had been fair.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, he said: 'I don't know what happened [in his private life] and I don't know if it was fair, him losing the job, but I just knew that the show was going on.

'And I would've loved to have talked to him about it if I had the chance, but I just don't know him in that sense.'

Team: The trailer also featured Eddie Redmayne as protagonist Newt Scamander as he assembled a motley crew of wizards and witches to try and save the world

Going on to reveal he would be putting his own spin on the iconic role, he added: 'My take is different, and the look is a little different, but we'll have to wait for the film's release to find out.'

The Danish star officially replaced Johnny as Gellert in the third Fantastic Beasts movie after the latter took to Instagram to reveal he had 'been asked to resign by Warner Bros'.

Mads was said to be the top choice of director David Yates as the studio had waited to see how Johnny's defamation lawsuit against The Sun would pan out.

What a pair! The team Newt and Dumbledore have put together to include Newt's brother Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner, pictured left)

When a British judge ruled in favor of the publication - which Johnny had sued for referring to him as a 'wife-beater' in regards to his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard - Warner Bros. decided to sever ties with the veteran actor.

The Edwards Scissorhands star had only shot one scene of the sequel, though his 'pay-or-play' contract allows him to keep the full $10 million he was paid for the role.

The actor also has a defamation lawsuit against Amber in Virginia, which required him to be in court for three consecutive days in November, and would have also altered the project's shooting schedule.

Wow! The motley crew will be joining forces to take on the powerful dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, who seeks domination over the wizarding world

The studio notified the production that the Kentucky-native was taken off the schedule on November 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a day before Depp made his resignation public.

The studio released a brief statement shortly thereafter, indicating that the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be re-cast.

'Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date,' the statement began.

'Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast. The film will debut in theaters worldwide in the summer of 2022,' the statement concluded.

Mads' star has risen in recent years with key roles such as Hannibal Lecter on the TV show Hannibal, and Galen Erso in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Johnny debuted as Grindelwald with a surprise cameo at the end of 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

He returned to star alongside Eddie Redmayne's Newt Scamander and Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore in 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to hit UK cinemas on April 8 2022 with a US release following a week later on April 15.

Moving on: Mads Mikkelsen was also seen taking over the role after replacing Johnny Depp
