More budget phones, a solid foundation, and a profitable business. That's the focus. Last week’s tech news cycle was filled with announcements from various companies during MWC 2022. But Europe’s most famous mobile brand, Nokia, was barely on anyone’s lips at Europe’s biggest mobile convention. HMD Global, the current maker of Nokia phones, did introduce some new devices, but they were all very, very low-end smartphones. Nothing that can hold a candle to the likes of the Honor Magic 4 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro. This obviously made us question whether HMD has all but given up on Nokia flagships, and we were able to get a clear — or as clear as it can get — answer from the company.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO