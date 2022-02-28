ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free document shredding offered in Kansas

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As you sort through your financial records to file your taxes this year, it is also a good time to check for any paperwork that needs to be shredded. Destroying documents with sensitive information is an important step in protecting you from identity fraud.

Next week, the Kansas attorney general’s office is offering free document destruction events around Kansas as a way to mark National Consumer Protection Week.

“Our office works hard year-round to protect consumers,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmid said in a news release. “Next week, we will place a particular focus on helping Kansans protect themselves from identity theft and stay safe from scams.”

Schedule of events:

Monday, March 7 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Manhattan
CiCo Park Swimming Pool, Wreath Ave. & Robinson Dr.
4 – 6 p.m. Salina
Tony’s Pizza Events Center, 800 The Midway
Tuesday, March 8 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Newton
Chisholm Trail Center, 601 SE 36 th St.
4 – 6 p.m. Emporia
Bowyer Community Building, U.S. Highway 50 & Industrial Road
Wednesday, March 9 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dodge City
Civic Center, 2110 1 st Ave.
Thursday, March 10 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hays
Sternberg Museum, 3000 Sternberg Dr.
4 – 6 p.m. Hutchinson
Kansas State Fairgrounds, Gate 3, W. 23 rd and N. Main St.
Friday, March 11 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Lawrence
Rock Chalk Park, 100 Rock Chalk Ln.
4 – 6 p.m. Leavenworth
Haymarket Square, 7th St. & Cherokee St.
Saturday, March 12 9 a.m. – Noon Topeka
Judicial Center Parking Lot, SW 12th & Van Buren Sts.

Consumers are asked to limit their documents for destruction to three small bags or boxes. Documents will be securely transported to the shredding facility for safe destruction by certified shredding companies.

For more information, click on InYourCornerKansas.org or call 1-800-432-2310.

If you are not sure what documents should be kept and which ones to shred, click on this article from the Federal Trade Commission: “A pack rat’s guide to shredding.”

