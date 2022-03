While these amusement park rides have been popular around the world (particularly in England) for centuries, the United State came fairly late to the merry-go-round craze. At one time there were more than a thousand wooden hand-carved, hand-painted carousels in the United States. They came into their own in America in the late 1800s and early 20th-century. They got more sophisticated as the years went by, more colorful, more imaginative, more tuneful, and yes, more fun.

