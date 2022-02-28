ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Justices Question U.S. Power To Curb Carbon Emissions

By Lawrence Hurley, Valerie Volcovici
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Monday appeared skeptical of the federal government's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants in a case that could undermine President Joe Biden's plans to tackle climate change. The court, whose 6-3 conservative majority has shown wariness toward...

