California to end mask mandate for schools and unvaccinated

By JOCELYN GECKER and ADAM BEAM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Due to declining case rates beginning on March 1, masks will not be required for unvaccinated people in most indoor settings but will be strongly recommended.

These state policies do not change the federal requirement so masks will be required for public transportation.

California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic. Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward. Califronia Governor Gavin Newsom

ORIGINAL STORY

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have announced that schoolchildren will no longer be required to wear masks starting March 12.

The governors of the three states announced the measure in a joint statement as part of new indoor mask policies that come as coronavirus cases and hospitalization rates decline across the West Coast.

The new guidance will make face coverings a recommendation rather than a requirement at schools and most indoor places regardless of vaccination status.

The milestone comes as much of the country relaxes public health orders, including school mask mandates, in an effort to restore normalcy and boost economic recovery.

