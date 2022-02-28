Stay safe & seen with this LED reflective running vest

NEW YORK -- It's hard to beat a summer day at the shore, but heat and humidity can also be dangerous.As CBS2's John Elliott reports, according to the CDC, over 700 people a year die from heat-related diseases, so it's important to know the signs of heat stress so you can keep your cool and stay safe."Absolutely, heat can kill you," said Dr. William Downs, Monmouth Medical Center emergency department director. "There's a whole spectrum of issues that we can deal with heat, as minimal as a sunburn to where as we get more into heat exhaustion and heat stroke,...
