Stay safe & seen with this LED reflective running vest

The Cox family recently caught some wahoo, mahi and sailfish on a trip earlier this week aboard the “Lisa B” with Capt. Mark Danley. We have had seriously rough sea conditions over the last week. That being said, it is the beginning of our charter season and we are booked almost every single day. With the rough seas we have noticed an increase in the amount of quality fish. Sailfish, wahoo and mahi have all been consistently biting on all of our trips. Most of the action has been around the 200 foot depth and north of Boca Inlet. The sailfish and mahi-mahi have come while kite fishing with live bait.

HOBBIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO