California mask mandates lifted for schools, unvaccinated

By John Ferrannini
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced that mandatory masking in the state’s schools will end after March 11, according to a news release from his office.

Unvaccinated people will no longer have to wear masks as of tomorrow, the news release also states.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom stated. “Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high. We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

Masks will continue to be required, for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, in high-transmission settings such as public transportation, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities.

City or county rules will take precedence over state rules where those are more stringent.

The announcement was made in conjunction with announcements from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

The announcement comes after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Friday.

California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd, a kindergarten teacher, stated that reaction “will be mixed.”

“We share the optimism of Gov. Gavin Newsom and CDPH officials that declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations allow us to see light at the end of the pandemic tunnel,” Boyd stated. “Reaction to today’s announcement will be mixed. Simply put, while some students are ready to immediately remove their masks, others remain very afraid. We urge local school districts to continue to work with educators and families and to act cautiously while prioritizing the safety of students, educators, and their families.”

