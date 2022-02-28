White House drops COVID-19 mask requirements for staffers at work

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Monday it will ease COVID-19 mask wearing requirements in the White House this week, including for those who come into close proximity with President Joe Biden.

Under an updated policy coming into effect Tuesday, White House operations officials have determined that fully vaccinated employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work, according to an internal email obtained by NBC News.

An administration spokesman confirmed the new protocols to The Hill.

The email states the mask requirements have been adjusted "in response to the public health landscape" and are coming after consultation with public health experts and medical advisers.

However, other COVID-19 protocols such as regular testing and vaccination requirements for White House staffers are not changing, the administration said.

The changes were made after the Capitol's attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, said in a memo issued Sunday that masks would not be required at Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday.

In announcing the decision, Monahan said the Washington, D.C., area has a "green" status according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new model for recommending masks at the community level.

The rate of positive tests at the Capitol's walk-in testing site has fallen to 2.7% in recent weeks, he said.

The Capitol's masking requirements, instituted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, became a political battleground when some Republican lawmakers, notably Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, refused to wear them on the House floor.

Green and fellow Republican Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Thomas Massie of Kentucky were among several GOP lawmakers who were fined last year after protesting against the rule.