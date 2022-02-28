ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House drops COVID-19 mask requirements for staffers at work

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SLQt1_0eRV4YZG00

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Biden administration said Monday it will ease COVID-19 mask wearing requirements in the White House this week, including for those who come into close proximity with President Joe Biden.

Under an updated policy coming into effect Tuesday, White House operations officials have determined that fully vaccinated employees will no longer be required to wear masks at work, according to an internal email obtained by NBC News.

An administration spokesman confirmed the new protocols to The Hill.

The email states the mask requirements have been adjusted "in response to the public health landscape" and are coming after consultation with public health experts and medical advisers.

However, other COVID-19 protocols such as regular testing and vaccination requirements for White House staffers are not changing, the administration said.

The changes were made after the Capitol's attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan, said in a memo issued Sunday that masks would not be required at Biden's State of the Union speech Tuesday.

In announcing the decision, Monahan said the Washington, D.C., area has a "green" status according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new model for recommending masks at the community level.

The rate of positive tests at the Capitol's walk-in testing site has fallen to 2.7% in recent weeks, he said.

The Capitol's masking requirements, instituted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, became a political battleground when some Republican lawmakers, notably Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, refused to wear them on the House floor.

Green and fellow Republican Reps. Ralph Norman of South Carolina and Thomas Massie of Kentucky were among several GOP lawmakers who were fined last year after protesting against the rule.

Comments / 18

RS15
2d ago

mid terms, all you voters better remember what the democrats have done to the people over the last year and half and how much they've ruined the country/economy before voting for them again.

Reply
15
wnorton4
2d ago

Just political science not medical science. Been that for a long time

Reply
20
Danny Henderson
2d ago

well we'll suddly covids cured soon as another crises comes along

Reply
10
Daily Mail

At least five members of Congress test positive and Marco Rubio SKIPS the State of the Union over the testing mandate: Republicans boycott over COVID rules and the fence as audience is given option to wear masks

Four Democratic lawmakers are skipping the State of the Union address after announcing they tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning, while Republicans like Senator Marco Rubio said they're boycotting the speech over its virus testing requirement. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington and Senator Alex...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Evidence of a White House that might be 'turning the tide'

The first year of Joe Biden’s presidency featured two distinct phases. The first half of the year was the phase the White House found easy to celebrate: An ambitious American Rescue Plan was signed into law; the president negotiated a bipartisan infrastructure package; Covid infection numbers fell to a two-year low as millions were vaccinated; and polls pointed to Biden’s steady popularity. The road ahead appeared bright.
POTUS
