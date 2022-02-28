ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Waterstones acquires Blackwell’s, the UK’s biggest independent bookseller

By Jem Bartholomew
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaSti_0eRV4T9d00
Blackwell's bookshop in Oxford. Toby Blackwell, the outgoing owner, says Waterstones is ‘the right buyer’.

The UK’s largest book chain, Waterstones, has acquired the country’s largest independent bookseller, Blackwell’s, ending 143 years of family ownership and signalling a further concentration of the bookselling industry.

Blackwell’s, which has 18 bookshops, was put up for sale this month after its owners ditched a plan to hand it to employees. The chain will continue to trade under its own brand.

The acquisition by Waterstones will see Blackwell’s ultimately fall under the umbrella of the £38.4bn US hedge fund Elliott Investment Management, which in 2019 also purchased the largest US bookseller, Barnes & Noble.

Along with Waterstones’ acquisition of the UK book chain Foyles in 2018, it marks a further contraction in the book retail market.

The acquisition will be viewed by some as a regrettable end to the family ownership of a cherished independent and academic bookseller. To others, it will be heralded as a turbo-boost for real-world bookshops in the battle for dominance with their online rival Amazon.

Toby Blackwell, the outgoing owner and president, said finding new owners had been “an extraordinary challenge”, adding that Waterstones’ purchase of Foyles had demonstrated “they understand the advantages and benefits of holding diverse iconic bookselling brands in their portfolio”.

“I view them not just as a buyer of the business, but as the right buyer at the right time,” Blackwell added. “This is a positive outcome for Waterstones, Blackwell’s and all our customers in the UK and abroad, who will still be able to enjoy the individual nature of what both brands offer.”

UK book sales continued to climb last year, with more than 212m print books sold in 2021, according to figures by Nielsen BookScan – the highest figure of the last decade.

The deal will be financed by ​​funds advised by Elliott Advisors, Waterstones said. Waterstones currently has 291 bookstores across the UK, Ireland, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Blackwell’s chief executive, David Prescott, said the acquisition would “ensure the future” of the bookseller, saying Waterstones had outlined a plan to “invest in our people, our shops and in our growing e-commerce operation”.

The cost is expected to be in the “low single-digit millions”, according to the Financial Times, which cited a source close to the talks.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

“Blackwell’s and Heffers are amongst the most illustrious names in bookselling, a legacy for which we have the utmost respect,” said James Daunt, Waterstones’ managing director.

“We greatly look forward to working alongside the booksellers at Blackwell’s as we secure the future of these wonderful bookshops and preserve academic bookselling in so many towns and campuses across the UK,” he added.

The Green party peer Natalie Bennett expressed disappointment at the move. “One more homogenisation of our economy – giant companies dominating their sector is the story of our times,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Dublin-based independent Gutter Bookshop tweeted that the deal felt “sad and inevitable but hopefully it’s also an opportunity to keep Blackwell’s alive.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tell us about a literary destination in the UK or Europe – to win a £200 holiday voucher

This year marks the 25th anniversary of World Book Day, a celebration of books and reading celebrated in 100 countries worldwide. It is usually an opportunity for young bibliophiles to become their favourite book character for the day, but it is also a chance for older book lovers to visit literary destinations associated with favourite authors. So whether it is a hop across the channel to see Montreuil-sur-Mer, where Victor Hugo found inspiration for Les Misérables, or whether you are staying closer to home for a visit to Shakespeare’s birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon, we would like to hear about your favourite literary destinations across the UK and Europe.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Bennett
Person
James Daunt
Person
David Prescott
GamesRadar+

Horizon Forbidden West is UK's second-biggest physical launch on PS5 to date

Does it make sense to call sales figures 'hench'? Horizon Forbidden West is the PS5’s second-biggest physical launch so far, behind only Spider-Man: Miles Morales in the UK. It’s a particularly impressive feat when you consider that Forbidden West is available on PS4 too - and unlike Miles Morales, isn’t a console launch title. The new Horizon game comes in just ahead of FIFA 22.
FIFA
Grazia

The Baby Show 2022: The UK’s Biggest Parenting Event Is Back

Becoming a parent can feel exciting and daunting at the same time. From buying a buggy to newborn illnesses, there’s a lot to consider and learn about before your due date arrives. With no official parenting handbook, it often feels hard to navigate, which is why Grazia has partnered with The Baby Show to give new mums a helping hand.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterstones#The Bookseller#Bookselling#Online Book#Barnes Noble#Elliott Advisors
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘The damage is done’: Russians face economic point of no return

As markets opened in a panic on Monday, many Russians rushed to local cashpoints in Moscow to retrieve their savings before the damage got any worse. “It said they had dollars so I came here immediately,” said Alexei Presnyakov, 32, pointing to an app for Russia’s Tinkoff Bank, indicating he could withdraw hard currency. About 20 people were queued in line. “Yesterday [the rate] was 80 [to the dollar]. Today it’s 100. Or 150.”
ECONOMY
The Guardian

The Guardian

172K+
Followers
54K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy