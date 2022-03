America’s biggest coal producer is taking the plunge on renewables by launching a joint venture in solar power. Peabody Energy Corp. announced on Tuesday that it has launched R3 Renewables with two investment firms to build utility-scale solar projects on or near former coal mining operations.The St. Louis-based company will develop 3.3 Gigawatts (GW) of solar - enough to power about 2 million homes - and 1.6 GW of battery storage capacity over the next five years. R3 Renewables will develop on large tracts of land in Indiana and Illinois. “We are pleased to announce this new joint venture...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO