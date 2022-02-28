ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Lancaster man sentenced for Jan. 6 participation

By George Stockburger
 2 days ago

(WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been sentenced in federal court for his role in the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol last year.

Edward McAlanis was sentenced on Feb. 15 to two years of probation, including 60 hours of community service and $500 restitution to be paid to the Architect of the Capitol.

PA man charged in Capitol riot dies

The FBI began investigating McAlanis after receiving photos of him inside and outside the Capitol during the attack. Surveillance video and cellphone records later confirmed McAlanis was inside the Capitol Rotunda.

McAlanis was arrested in July 2021 and originally pled not guilty to all charges. He later entered into a plea agreement in November and pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

McAlanis Plea Agreement

McAlanis was originally charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct and Parading; Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building; and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

LIST: Pennsylvanians, Midstate residents arrested for Jan 6. Capitol riots

McAlanis served as chair of the East Cocalico Township Parks and Recreation Board and is one of more than a dozen Midstate residents charged in the January 6 attack.

Comments / 10

Pasquale
1d ago

From the article......"pled guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building." Sounds like a real "INSURRECTION".....right?

