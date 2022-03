Rutgers’ coaching staff will look very different in 2022, and it remains a work in progress. The Scarlet Knights still have an assistant spot to fill following Fran Brown’s departure to Georgia, head coach Greg Schiano said Tuesday after the team’s first spring practice in Piscataway. Schiano said he is not in a rush to make a hire and indicated he may not necessarily hire a defensive backs coach since that was Brown’s role.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO