Deanna Jeffcoat let go of a 3-point attempt in a pivotal moment in the game’s second half and started to bounce back on defense, as if she knew it was going in. That bucket delivered Camden a 35-18 lead with just over three minutes left in the third quarter, and it pretty much told the story of the team’s 47-33 win over Bishop England on Monday night at the Florence Center: The Bulldogs hit seven 3-pointers en route to securing the 3A Lower State championship.

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO