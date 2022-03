The price of bitcoin has shot up more than 10 per cent overnight after a draft executive order from US President Joe Biden was inadvertently published.The cryptocurrency reached above $42,000 on Wednesday morning when a statement from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the order appeared online. It has since been removed, but a cached copy states that the order would “support responsible innovation” in the space.Crypto market analysts said the statement would be positive for the industry, as it appeared to focus on development and innovation rather than imposing strict regulations.“Due to the increased concerns of Russia using crypto to...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 35 MINUTES AGO