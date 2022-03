In a 2017 interview, former first lady Michelle Obama commented, “Choose people who lift you up. Find people who make you better.”. When I think of this quote, Anju Gupta comes to mind. Gupta is a professor of law, a Chester J. Straub Scholar and the director of the Immigrant Rights Clinic in Newark. Last summer, I asked her to serve as vice dean of the law school in Newark and I am grateful that she did.

