ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I am the fabulous Rippy Riptide! Here are a couple of things my friend had to say about me!. "He doesn't like to get out of bed right away in the morning. Lots of stretching and a morning cup of coffee before he is ready to start the day. He will always let you know when someone is at the door and humbly requests that they pay the proper tax of a treat. He has a deep collection of stuffed animals, it's an obsession really. He thinks he has to have multiple beds so when he is tired he doesn't have far to go. He loves his Carolina Panthers blanket and wants to take that and his stuffed animal collection home with him. Rippy would like to be the only pet in the home."

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO