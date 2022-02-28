ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

This University-Led Accelerator Is Funding Diverse Start-Ups in St. Louis

By AJ Horch, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy all measures, Dan Lauer had a successful career. The banker turned entrepreneur created the best-selling children's toy Waterbabies, and after selling 25 million of the realistic dolls, he wanted to give back to his alma mater, the University of Missouri-St. Louis Business School, and empower entrepreneurs in the surrounding community....

bizjournals

St. Louis venture capital firm launches new $100M investment fund

Venture capital firm Cultivation Capital has launched a new technology investment fund. The St. Louis-based firm has established Cultivation Capital Tech Fund IV LP, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing lists the fund's total offering as $100 million and states its first sale has yet to occur.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
