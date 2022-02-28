This University-Led Accelerator Is Funding Diverse Start-Ups in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A Kehinda Wiley "Rumors of War" sculpture is planned this summer at 4385 Maryland Ave., St. Louis at Doorways which helps provide affordable, secure housing and related services for people living with HIV/AIDS. Wiley has been well recognized for his large-scale portrait paintings, which feature African American men and women wearing contemporary dress in poses based on well-known images of historical Western artworks. He garnered renown for the official portrait of President Barack Obama now in the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. Rumors of War reimagines traditional heroic equestrian monuments. It features a man on a horse, with pose and posture modeled after the statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart that until recently stood on Monument Avenue in Richmond, VA. There are, however, several significant differences: The man on this horse is Black, wears a hoodie, jeans and high-top sneakers, and has his hair in dreadlocks.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO