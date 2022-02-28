ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving Playing 'Would Send Wrong Message' to City Workers: Eric Adams

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue," the New York City mayor said on Monday about the Nets' star...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nets' Kyrie Irving praises NYC Mayor Eric Adams for admitting that it 'makes no sense' that he's barred from playing home games over COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private sector workers

Unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is praising Eric Adams as an ally in spite of the New York City Mayor's reluctance to lift the COVID-19 injection mandate in the private sector that has prevented the NBA star from playing home games this season. Under recently altered New York City...
NBA
The Staten Island Advance

Kyrie Irving compares Celtics fans to ‘a scorned girlfriend’ after they chanted ‘Ky-rie sucks’; says NYC Mayor Eric Adams is ‘on my side’ on vaccine mandate

Boston Celtics fans have similar feelings towards Kyrie Irving as Philadelphia 76ers fans have towards Ben Simmons. They strongly dislike them. During Irving’s latest visit to Boston for the Celtics’ 126-120 victory over the Nets on Sunday, Celtics fans booed Irving during player introductions and every time he touched the ball. In the waning moments of a game in which Jayson Tatum poured in 53 points, the home faithful broke out the tried and true “Ky-rie sucks” chants.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NYC mayor Eric Adams says he can't make mandate exception for Kyrie Irving

New York City mayor Eric Adams’ announcement that he planned to remove vaccine mandates had Nets fans and basketball analysts counting the days until Kyrie Irving’s debut this season at the Barclays Center. However, it turns out Irving will still be ineligible to play after the city lifts its vaccine mandate for indoor dining and entertainment venues on March 7.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Nets’ Kyrie Irving gives ‘shout out’ to NYC Mayor Adams, happy to have him ‘on his side.’

The Brooklyn Nets continue a downward trend as they just can’t get a healthy team on the floor. The most impactful absence of their season has been Kyrie Irving. His disinterest in getting vaccinated makes everything hard on these Nets. And the team continues to hope for change from NYC, since they seem to have long ago given up hope Irving might change his mind and take the jab.
NBA
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
825K+
Followers
85K+
Post
769M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy