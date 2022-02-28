Kyrie Irving Playing 'Would Send Wrong Message' to City Workers: Eric Adams
"We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue," the New York City mayor said on Monday about the Nets' star...www.newsweek.com
"We want to find a way to get Kyrie on the court, but this is a bigger issue," the New York City mayor said on Monday about the Nets' star...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0