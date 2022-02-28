Half a Million People Have Fled Ukraine Since Russian Invasion: U.N.
Checkpoints at the borders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and other nations were clogged by long lines of cars and buses as Ukrainians pour out of the...www.newsweek.com
Checkpoints at the borders of Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and other nations were clogged by long lines of cars and buses as Ukrainians pour out of the...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0