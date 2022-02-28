ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Celeb-Loved Chinese Food Brand Just Restocked Their Famous Dumplings & You Can Buy Them Online

By Kristine Cannon
 8 days ago
Fly By Jing.

On a long, stressful day, frozen food is a godsend. There’s no greater feeling than reaching into your freezer knowing you’ll have dinner ready in a flash. And one of our favorite frozen dinners? Dumplings — more specifically, Fly By Jing’s frozen dumplings. They’re so popular, in fact, that the brand sold more than 1 million dumplings within two months of their last launch late last year. Plus, they’re loved by some of your favorite celebrities, like Rihanna and Mindy Kaling. But with great popularity, comes the two words you hate to read when you’re finally ready to make your online purchase: “sold out.” And Fly By Jing’s ready-to-cook frozen dumplings have been just that — until today.

“DUMPLINGS BACK IN STOCK,” Fly By Jing writes on Instagram. “After you cleared us out of over 1 MILLION DUMPS, we’ve restocked our supply so you can restock yours.”

Available exclusively on Fly By Jing’s website, the fastest-growing premium Chinese food company has finally restocked its sold-out frozen dumplings. The best part? Available in three mouthwatering, irresistible flavors — Pork, Shrimp, and Scallop; Pork, Shrimp, and Mushroom; and Pork XLB Soup Dumplings — the dumplings are also now available via subscription, allowing you to save 15 percent off every order.

Made in California, Fly By Jing’s dumplings are, as the website puts it, “rooted in Sichuan flavors.” For a succulent, tender bite, order a bag of Fly By Jing’s Pork, Shrimp, and Scallop dumplings. Want a more earthy, umami dumpling? Pork, Shrimp, and Mushroom is for you. Or, for a mouthful of juicy pork paired with an umami-rich broth, order a bag of Pork XLB Soup Dumplings. Or, get all three.

“I need to get more of these tasty pockets of heaven,” raves actor Eric Wareheim. “You guys killed it on these dumplings.”

View all of Fly By Jing’s products on their website.

