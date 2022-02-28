Florida Man Wanted For Shooting A Man In The Face While Driving Has Been Arrested In Alabama

A Florida man who was wanted on an active warrant for attempted first-degree homicide by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody in Geneva County Alabama.

32-year old Cristian “Alex” Douglas, last known to live in Mossy Head, was picked up by authorities Friday evening.

OCSO Investigators say Douglas shot a man in the face with a shotgun on February 11th while the man was driving his truck down Clint Mason Road.

The victim then ran off the road and hit a power pole. He told OCSO deputies Douglas was driving a maroon Mustang when he shot him.

The shooting victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment and remained in critical condition until his release on February 15th.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .