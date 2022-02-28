ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva County, AL

Florida Man Wanted For Shooting A Man In The Face While Driving Has Been Arrested In Alabama

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 8 days ago

A Florida man who was wanted on an active warrant for attempted first-degree homicide by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is now in custody in Geneva County Alabama.

32-year old Cristian “Alex” Douglas, last known to live in Mossy Head, was picked up by authorities Friday evening.

OCSO Investigators say Douglas shot a man in the face with a shotgun on February 11th while the man was driving his truck down Clint Mason Road.

The victim then ran off the road and hit a power pole. He told OCSO deputies Douglas was driving a maroon Mustang when he shot him.

The shooting victim was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment and remained in critical condition until his release on February 15th.

