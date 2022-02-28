ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target Plans 250+ More Ulta Shops-in-shop in 2022

By Allison Collins
 8 days ago
Target is expanding Ulta Beauty shops-in-shop to more stores.

Target said on Monday that it would open at least 250 more Ulta Beauty at Target locations in 2022, with the goal of building 800 total shops-in-shop.

The partnership first launched in August, with 52 locations, and ended the year with 100.

The move to extend Ulta Beauty in Target by 250 more stores in 2022 is a major expansion of the partnership, which Target executives say is driving incremental sales.

“In stores where we’ve added an Ulta Beauty experience, guests are buying incremental items from the assortment, while continuing to shop the beauty brands they’ve loved at Target for years and adding more to their baskets in complementary categories,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target. “With these strong results, we remain committed to operating at least 800 Ulta Beauty at Target locations over time, with plans to add more than 250 new locations in 2022.”

The expansion lands the Ulta-Target partnership closer to the scale of competitor Sephora’s partnership with Kohl’s. Sephora and Kohl’s plan to open 850 locations by 2023, with 400 shops debuting in 2022.

Both partnerships underscore the blurring of traditional beauty distribution strategies, where products were sold in different locations depending on price point.

In addition to building its fleet of Ulta shops-in-shop, Target has been adding to its own beauty section, as well. The retailer has plans to add 40 new beauty brands this year, with many products priced at $10 or less.

