Whitestown to distribute free home COVID-19 tests

Whitestown is distributing home COVID-19 tests to town residents at no cost.

The tests can be picked up during normal business hours at the town clerk’s office at town hall, 8539 Clark Mill Road.

At this time, there is a limit of four test kits per family.

The kits are the iHealth COVD-19 antigen rapid tests, which are self-administered by nasal swab.

They were provided to Oneida County by the state Department of Health. Oneida County is distributing them to municipalities based on the percentage of their population in the county.

Contact Town Clerk Mary Finegan at 315-736-4224 or townclerk@whitestown.net with any questions.

