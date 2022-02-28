ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Sports Lover’s Paradise, This $10 Million Hawaii Estate Comes With Its Own Mini Tennis Stadium

By Emma Reynolds
Robb Report
Robb Report
 8 days ago
For the active set and those who love sports, this 9.4-acre Hawaiian compound has just want you need—and more. The home , called Water Falling Estate , is located in Ninole on Hawaii ’s Big Island and situated high on a cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean. There are few sites more picturesque than this: Surrounded by lush tropical Hawaiian flora, the residence is steps away from two natural waterfalls on either side that cascade into the ocean beneath.

The gated and spacious home is equally as impressive as the grounds. Spanning 7,422 square-feet, the place has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and a large, open floor plan. The four-story residence, built in 2011, also features large-scale windows in each room to welcome in views of the ocean. Unique features include a central Daytona 52-inch, round pneumatic air compression elevator, a see-through, vacuum-operated version that requires less energy than a traditional elevator. It runs through the middle of the house, providing easy access to all levels.

The draw to Water Falling Estate, however, is undoubtedly its sports-centric outdoor amenities. The home features a 25-meter Olympic-sized swimming pool with three lanes and starting blocks, and a 16-foot deep diving pool with a seven-meter platform and three-meter Duraflex Olympic springboard—just in case you’d like to live out your Olympic swimming dreams. For more lighthearted fun, a waterslide connects from the home’s third story into the pool. There’s even a dedicated aquatic center, including a 25-meter children’s pool ideal for families with kids of all ages.

The garage is topped by a lighted tennis/basketball court with stadium-style seating for up to 450 spectators. And for the more golf-minded buyer, there’s a practice area and nine holes, making the property like your own private country club. After a day’s worth of friendly competition, enjoy the spacious outdoor decks and terraces, as well as the outdoor grill and dining area. Making it even more spectacular, there’s a race track and a helipad.

As this is Hawaii, the landscaping surrounding the house is filled with palms, bright-colored flowers and winding pathways. There’s even a railing-lined staircase that leads from the property and along the cliff so you can get a front-row view of the waterfalls. It’s hard to imagine that this much natural beauty can belong on a private property.

“Water Falling Estate is truly one of the most special and unique homes in the community of Ninole and across all of Hawaii,” says Carrie Nicholson, realtor with Hawai’i Life. “The setting itself is spectacular with deep emerald-green forestry and two beautiful waterfalls cascading off the dramatic coastline into the ocean. There is no need to visit a resort when you have all of the best resort amenities wrapped up into one property. This iconic home was designed for someone who places a priority on privacy and fun.”

Historically, the home has been used as a short-term vacation rental for celebrities, including Justin Bieber and royal families, as well as the setting for several television shows.

Check out more photos of the property below:

Comments / 9

rose red
8d ago

and the next volcano that blows will probably take half if not the whole house no I'll pass...

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

