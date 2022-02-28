ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria Infusion Center cuts back hours

By Don Brubaker
 8 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas—Big change of plans for the Victoria Infusion Center.

Starting this week, the regional infusion center will be open Monday through Friday, closed on weekends. Infusion center officials tell us the demand is not there to justify the center being open on the weekends. Those clients can be served on the days proceeding or after the weekend. The regional infusion center is located at the Mitchell Guidance Center, 3-0-6 East Commercial St.

12 patients received treatment at the infusion center the past three days for a total of 3,055 patients so far.

The facility is open from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Medical professionals administer a monoclonal antibody treatment that is meant for COVID-19 patients who are not yet hospitalized or on oxygen supplements.

Patients can contact the infusion center, which is a free service, by calling 361-648-5732 or 361-648-5741.

Patients without insurance or a primary care doctor are encouraged to call the infusion center for additional information.

Call 1-800-742-5990 to find the nearest infusion center.

