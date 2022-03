FULTON – The Nettleton Lady Tigers had a tough time putting the pieces together in their 11-2 loss against Itawamba AHS last Tuesday. “We need to do the little things better because the little things turned into big things in this game,” Nettleton coach Makenzie Sullivan said. “We just need to clean the defense up because we missed some balls and cuts down the stretch. As far as offensively, we took some really great swings, and a few people got in the box and made some adjustments. We need everyone as a whole to start making those adjustments offensively and defensively.”

NETTLETON, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO