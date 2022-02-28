ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Proctors Collaborative drops COVID vaccine mandate

By Sarah Darmanjian
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzeWw_0eRV0aWg00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- Although people attending shows at the Capital Repertory Theatre in Albany, Proctors in Schenectady, and Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs will continue to have to wear a facemask at shows, they will not have to provide proof of vaccination.

NYS lifting indoor school mask mandate: Hochul

The Proctors Collaborative, which oversees each location, had said they were going to require proof of vaccination at least through the end of the year in the middle of December.

The collaboratives updated vaccine and mask policy takes effect Monday, Feb. 28. Everyone over the age of three must wear a mask throughout the duration of shows.

“The improvement in the COVID positivity rates in the Capital Region allows us to drop the proof of vaccination requirement,” said CEO Philip Morris. “Though we continue to strongly encourage patrons to get vaccinations and maintain their immunity with boosters.”

Customers are also still being asked to social distance and only remove masks when eating or drinking for brief periods. Food and drinks are not allowed while people are seated in the theaters.

Capital Region school districts lift mask mandate

“We are still requiring masks in our buildings for the time being for the protection of the performers, staff, and guests,” Morris said. “We have not had a single performance cancelled due to COVID and we want to keep that streak alive.”

He also said Proctors Collaborative policies could change at any time. For the most up-to-date information, Morris said to check the Proctors Collaborative website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany ranked as nation’s 10th allergy capital

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany made the list of top ten allergy capitals in the U.S. The ranking is a result of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s (AAFA) 2022 Allergy Capitals™ report. The report takes into consideration higher-than-average spring pollen, fall pollen, and whether an area has fewer board-certified allergists or immunologists. Cities were […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mask mandated lifted for NYS schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday is a big day for students across New York State. The masks can finally come off in schools, now that the New York State Mandate has been lifted. Since the state is no longer mandating face coverings in schools, Governor Hochul said it’s now up to parents, counties, and cities […]
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Vaccines
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
City
Albany, NY
Schenectady, NY
Health
Albany, NY
Health
City
Schenectady, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Health
Albany, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Albany, NY
Coronavirus
Saratoga Springs, NY
Coronavirus
Schenectady, NY
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Potsdam teacher puts engagement before explanation

Richard Mills, then-New York State Education Commissioner, walks into a school in Rochester. Students at a vocational school there show him a project they have worked long and hard on, applying everything from mathematics to hands-on skills. He looks around and says, "Well, this is very interesting; but how are you kids getting along on the Regents Exams?"
POTSDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NY students can unmask for first time since 2020

Students in the Capital Region got to ditch masks in the classroom Wednesday for the first time in nearly two years. Some parents are not ready for their kids to lose the masks just yet, and school district officials have stressed that it is their choice to do so.
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know Wednesday, March 2

Go to Jill Szewd's weather report for today's weather update. Today's five things to know feature's a fire in Albany last night, a dead body found in Rensselaer, and a man arrested in the South Glens Falls hit-and-run investigation.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Nys#Collaboratives
NEWS10 ABC

Mask mandate ends at NY daycares March 2

After receiving emails about the mask mandate possibly continuing in New York daycares, NEWS10 was able to confirm through the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) that children in daycare programs would not be required by the agency to continue wearing face masks beginning Wednesday, Mar. 2.
EDUCATION
NEWS10 ABC

DOH nursing home complaints during COVID years

The COVID-19 pandemic was especially tough for people with a family member or friend in a nursing home and for nursing home residents themselves. With visitation limited to keep vulnerable nursing home residents from being exposed to COVID, people resorted to unique ways of staying in touch with their loved ones.
TROY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

Local organization continues restoring WWII Aircraft

Inside a hangar outside of Albany International Airport, the remainder of a fuselage and scattered aircraft parts, as mechanics work to restore a piece of American history. The Prescott Foundation has been working for months to get Old Glory, a warbird that flew missions in World War II, back in the air.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy