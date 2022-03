(CBS4) – A 47-year-old man sustained minor injuries when a mountain lion apparently clawed his leg in southwestern Colorado. It happened on Sunday evening in Montezuma County near Lebanon. File photo of a mountain lion (file photo credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus) The victim’s name is Michael Warren, and he told Colorado Parks and Wildlife it happened just outside his house. CPW described the attack as follows in a news release: “He was inside his home when he heard a thud on his front porch, and his dogs inside the house began to bark aggressively. He believed his domestic cats might be fighting on...

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO