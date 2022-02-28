ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Snake Island Ukrainians found alive, taken as Russian prisoners

By Rachel Nostrant
MilitaryTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 13 Ukrainian border guards-turned-international-heroes that had reportedly been killed after telling a Russian warship to “go fuck yourself” instead of surrendering their post were confirmed to be alive on Sunday by the Ukrainian Navy . The announcement was made in a Facebook post, reading, “regarding the...

www.militarytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Island#Ukraine#Veteran#The Ukrainians#Russian#The Ukrainian Navy#Marines#Marine Corps#Penn State#Stinger#The White House
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Russian withdrawal may be a sign Vladimir Putin thinks he has already won

Vladimir Putin wrongfooted the world again on Tuesday with the surprise announcement Russia is withdrawing some of its troops from around Ukraine. The question facing the West now is whether the move is a sign the crisis is abating — or just another tactical manouvre on the part of the Kremlin.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
Daily Beast

Putin Finally Cops to Dead Russian Troops in Ukraine

Moscow has publicly acknowledged that Russian troops have been killed in action in Ukraine, marking the first time the Kremlin has admitted to casualties among its army since President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of the neighboring country on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, there are killed and injured among our comrades,” Igor...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy