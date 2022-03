I am many things, all at once. So, it always confuses me when people refer to me as a “woman scientist”. We are all so much more than the sum of our parts and trying to label an individual by their biological sex or gender can frequently lead to misconceptions and often prejudice. So, why do it?I have been working on vaccine development for over a decade. In 2020, I co-developed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine and oversaw the immunology readouts from the clinical trials. I was part of a large, multidisciplinary team – across multiple continents and time zones – working...

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO