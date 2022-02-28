Man charged after allegedly stealing 49 guns from store

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man was arraigned on Monday after allegedly stealing 49 guns from a sporting goods store and crashing into a McDonalds in Cutlerville.

Johon Woods, 27, has been charged with breaking & entering, possession of burglar’s tools, carjacking, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and automobile theft. He is being held at the Kent County jail with a $100,000 bond.

On Monday, just after 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Al & Bob’s Sports at 510 68 th Street SW near US-131. When they arrived, they saw a truck speeding off, and they attempted to pull it over.

The driver of the truck, Woods, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a nearby McDonald’s. KCSO said he then tried to steal another vehicle at the gas station next door, but he was arrested before he was able to.

Woods was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries before he was transferred to the jail.

Detectives learned that 49 firearms were stolen from the store. About half have been found.

KCSO said detectives are questioning other people on whether they were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

