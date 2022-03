ST. LOUIS- With the start of Lent, Caryn Dugan stopped by our kitchen to show us one of her favorites, King Oyster “scallops”. Now, her version does not use fish or plants- say what?! She is using a fungus, or better known as mushrooms. Caryn works her magic and wait until you try these shrooms for yourself.

KIRKWOOD, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO