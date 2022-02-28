HHW Gaming: NBC Peacock Officially Announces New Action-Comedy Series ‘Twisted Metal’ Starring Anthony Mackie

Twisted Metal , the television series, is coming to a television screen real soon.

September 2021, Deadline broke the news Sony Television and PlayStation Productions was indeed working on a new action-comedy series based on the insanely popular and dormant video game franchise Twisted Metal . At the time, we only knew that the MCU’s current Captain America , Anthony Mackie, would be starring in the show, and now we know it will live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

Along with the announcement of the show living on Peacock, we also now know that Mackie will be serving as an executive producer alongside Will Arnett, who teamed up with Marc Forman from Electric Avenue ( Murderville ) to secure the rights to the material and helped put the project together from the beginning.

As for the plot, Twisted Metal will see Mackie take on the role of “John Doe.” Per the press release, Doe is described as “a smart-ass milkman who talks as fast as he drives. With no memory of his past, John gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make his wish of finding community come true, but only if he can survive an onslaught of savage vehicular combat.”

The official synopsis for the show describes it as :

“A half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.”

Sounds good. We just hope this leads to a new Twisted Metal game. We haven’t enjoyed vehicular mayhem since 2015’s Twisted Metal: Black . PlayStation Productions is currently riding a wave of success with its first film, Uncharted , smashing box office expectations and sure hit HBO original series adaptation of its hit video The Last of Us starring Pedro Pascal on the way. We’re fully expecting the momentum to only continue.

Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment / Twisted Metal