Recycler launches spring shedder naming contest for New York residents

Sunnking is excited to announce its first-ever “Name the Shredder Contest.” The Sunnking Name the Shredder Contest allows residents and businesses across New York to submit their best and most creative names for its electronics shredder, which destroys over 10 million lbs of recycled devices each year.

Participants have until March 18th, Global Recycling Day, to submit their most creative shredder name using the submission form on our website: sunnking.com/contest.

Winners will have their shredder name featured on Sunnking’s website and live streaming shredder feed. The winner will also receive a Sunnking swag bag and their choice of EITHER four (4) tickets to Six Flags Darien Lake OR four (4) tickets to a Rochester Americans game and four (4) tickets to a Rochester Knighthawks game of their choice.

Since its launch in mid-August, Sunnking’s Live Shredder Camera feed has been viewed for more than 500 hours by people all over the world.

“We’ve seen people name boats, snowplows, zoo animals, so why not give them a chance to enjoy naming the machine that recycles their unused devices,” said Robert Burns, Sunnking’s Marketing Director. “The Name the Shredder Contest is a fun way to connect with our community and promote the impact of responsibly recycling their electronics and the data security process behind it.”

All names must be submitted by Friday, March 18th, 2022.

Five (5) finalists will be announced on March 28th through a website poll on sunnking.com/contest where the public can vote on their favorite.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 14th, 2022.

Everyone must submit original and creative shredder names on our contest website: sunnking.com/contest.

