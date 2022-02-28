ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Recycler launches spring shedder naming contest for New York residents

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 8 days ago

Sunnking is excited to announce its first-ever “Name the Shredder Contest.” The Sunnking Name the Shredder Contest allows residents and businesses across New York to submit their best and most creative names for its electronics shredder, which destroys over 10 million lbs of recycled devices each year.

Participants have until March 18th, Global Recycling Day, to submit their most creative shredder name using the submission form on our website: sunnking.com/contest.

Winners will have their shredder name featured on Sunnking’s website and live streaming shredder feed. The winner will also receive a Sunnking swag bag and their choice of EITHER four (4) tickets to Six Flags Darien Lake OR four (4) tickets to a Rochester Americans game and four (4) tickets to a Rochester Knighthawks game of their choice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fEblJ_0eRUxt3Y00

Since its launch in mid-August, Sunnking’s Live Shredder Camera feed has been viewed for more than 500 hours by people all over the world.

“We’ve seen people name boats, snowplows, zoo animals, so why not give them a chance to enjoy naming the machine that recycles their unused devices,” said Robert Burns, Sunnking’s Marketing Director. “The Name the Shredder Contest is a fun way to connect with our community and promote the impact of responsibly recycling their electronics and the data security process behind it.”

All names must be submitted by Friday, March 18th, 2022.

Five (5) finalists will be announced on March 28th through a website poll on sunnking.com/contest where the public can vote on their favorite.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 14th, 2022.

Everyone must submit original and creative shredder names on our contest website: sunnking.com/contest.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Workshop at The Dove Block Project

The community is invited to a two-day hands-on workshop the weekend of March 19–20 to join together to paint an original floor mural on the first floor of The Dove Block Project, 465 Exchange St., Geneva, NY. The workshop is free and appropriate for all ages; all are welcome to don their favorite messy painting clothes and join the creative fun.
GENEVA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark teen touts benefits of NY dairy products as state Dairy Ambassador

Drink your milk. Your Mom told you, and now, Gabby Taylor of Newark is telling you. Taylor is the 2022-23 NY State Dairy Ambassador. She won the competition sponsored by the American Dairy Association North East, the organization that promotes dairy farmers and dairy products in New York and the northeast. Participants were judged on a personal interview, impromptu questions, a prepared speech, a product knowledge exam, writing skills, and informal interaction with others. They were evaluated based on their communications skills and knowledge of the dairy industry. The previous title was Dairy Princess, but the competition is now open to young men, as well.
NEWARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Society
Rochester, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

Hochul appoints Binghamton professor to African-American History Commission

Binghamton University history professor Anne C. Bailey has been tapped by Governor Kathy Hochul for the New York State 400 Years of African-American History Commission. The commission, according to Bailey, is all about highlighting the lesser-known African-Americans in United States history. Bailey is one of ten New Yorkers appointed to the commission in February 2022.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Notre Dame Retreat House set to close next year

The Notre Dame Retreat House in Canandaigua is slated to close next year. The facility confirmed the closure is due to financial stress and lack of Redemptorist priests on staff, according to News10 NBC. The Redemptorists, also known as the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, are a missionary group...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Following State of the Union, SBA Administrator Guzman highlights Biden Administration investments in manufacturers, small business visits to Cooperstown, N.Y. and Baltimore

Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet, visited small manufacturers, businesses, and venues in Cooperstown, N.Y. and Baltimore to highlight the positive impact that Biden Administration policies have had on entrepreneurs, small businesses, and local economies, from urban to rural. Her visits followed the President’s State of the Union address which highlighted America’s historically strong economic recovery, including 678,000 new jobs added in February 2022 alone.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Geneva Women’s Assembly to host International Women’s Day events

The Geneva Women’s Assembly, a self-described “fighting, feminist grassroots organization,” is hosting two events this week to celebrate International Women’s Day. The first event will be held on Tuesday, March 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dove Block building in downtown Geneva, according to Finger Lakes Times. The event, called the International Women’s Day Art Build, is an opportunity to craft banners, signs, and posters for Saturday’s rally.
GENEVA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Burns
FingerLakes1.com

NYS DEC to conduct annual rainbow trout sampling at Naples Creek

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) annual rainbow trout sampling will take place at Naples Creek this month. The sampling will be conducted by the DEC on March 24, 2022 at 9 a.m. starting at the Route 245 bridge north of the Village of Naples, according to The Chronicle Express. The DEC conducts the annual rainbow trout sampling to assess Finger Lakes fisheries’ management practices and provide the latest information for opening day fishing.
NAPLES, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Burger King did what to the Whopper?

Everyone loves the traditional Whopper from Burger King. But what if they morphed the original Whopper into something else?. Whopper Melts are a little different to the original Whopper. They are served on toasted bread rather than the original bun. These melts made a short time appearance in select Ohio...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycler#Electronics#Rochester Americans#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FingerLakes1.com

Cayuga County winery wins at Syracuse Area Music Awards

Cayuga County’s Colloca Estate Winery won an award at the Syracuse Area Music Awards (SAMMYs) this past Friday. The SAMMYs took place March 3 and 4, 2022 at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse, according to The Citizen. There, Colloca Estate Winery won the People’s Choice Award for Best Venue. The winery hosts live music and entertainment at their Lake Effect Vineyard Stage in the Village of Fair Haven.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy