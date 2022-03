Washington state lawmakers are in the final stages of approving a bill that would require employers to include an estimated salary in all job postings. Under Washington’s current laws, employers with 15 or more employees are only required to provide information on a listing’s salary to an applicant after they have been chosen for the position. SB 5761 would instead make it so employers (also with 15 or more employees) must include a job’s salary range with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered” when the role is first listed. For internal transfers or promotions, an exact hourly or salary number must be posted rather than a range.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO