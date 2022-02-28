Exterior Construction Almost Complete at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT

Get a first look at the loading dock for the upcoming attraction, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, at EPCOT. Walt Disney Imagineer, Zach Riddley, shared a photo on Instagram saying, “Recently, Imagineering revealed a first-look at the incredible load station of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in @DisneyD23 magazine. It’s a stunning space – where EPCOT guests will get a chance to step aboard a Nova Corps ship and load into their Starjumper vehicles to take off with the Guardians of the Galaxy on a race through time and space! Our ride team has been hard at work testing this innovative ride system which we call an Omnicoaster. I have had the chance to experience myself, and I can tell you – this is truly unlike anything we’ve ever done! As we get closer to our Summer 2022 opening I’ll be sharing more about the design and the wonderful details that make this experience part of our EPCOT story!”

