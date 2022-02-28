Darrin McNeill named new director at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center

RALEIGH — The Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has named Darrin McNeill the new director of Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Greenville. McNeill, a former correctional officer for 18 years, began his new duties on Feb. 21.

He comes to the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention from Serenity Therapeutic Services of Raeford, a private mental health agency working with adults with developmental disabilities, where he was the director.

“Darrin is a great fit as director at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center,” said DJJDP Director of Facilities Angela Smith. “His previous 18 years of experience in corrections provides him with a mindset on safety and security, and his experience as the CEO of a therapeutic treatment facility allows him to focus on achieving positive behavioral outcomes with our young people through care, compassion and advocacy.”

Born and raised in Raeford, McNeill began his career with the N.C. Department of Correction in 1989 and stayed until 2007. He rose through the ranks, ultimately becoming correctional captain.

“We are always looking for homegrown Department of Public Safety leadership and Darrin brings a strong work ethic, a positive vision, and a dedication to the mission of juvenile justice,” said Stanley Melvin, the East Regional Manager of Facility Operations. “We are so excited to have him on our team and look forward to the many contributions he has proven he can make working with people who need help the most.”

McNeill graduated from Mount Olive University with a bachelor’s in criminal justice and Fayetteville State University with a master’s in social work. He has a passion for working with youth and adults who are faced with life obstacles and challenges.

